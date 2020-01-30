'It felt like a legal game'
'Zoe' says she was raped, but nobody was charged.

'Zoe' says she was violently raped in her first year of university after going back to a fellow student's flat to be polite, and not to hurt his feelings.

Some years later she went to the police, but when the case was passed to the Crown Prosecution Service, they did not press charges.

