'Days away from dying' after gay body shaming

Gay body shaming pressure 'led to severe heart failure'
Some gay men in the UK are going to extreme lengths to get big muscles and a six pack to "fit in" to the gay community.
The LGBT foundation says gay and bisexual men are "much more likely to have body image issues" than straight men.
The BBC's LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte speaks to one man who nearly died trying to get the look and to others who have taken risks to achieve the "perfect body".
Video journalist: Patrick Clahane
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, support and advice is available via BBC Action Line.
29 Jan 2020
