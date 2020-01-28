Can anyone call themself a therapist?
Can anyone call themself a therapist or a counsellor?

A BBC investigation has uncovered there are no laws against anyone operating as a therapist, psychotherapist or a counsellor in the UK.

Cheap online courses allow you to cheat to complete them, meaning qualifications are often meaningless.

BBC reporter Jordan Dunbar has been uncovering the impact of this lack of regulation.

