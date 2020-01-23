Richard Ratcliffe: 'We pushed PM to be brave'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband pushed PM to be brave with Iran

The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran said there has been "no breakthrough" in efforts to secure her release after talks with Boris Johnson.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for almost four years over spying allegations she denies.

Her five-year-old daughter was also at the meeting at No 10 on Thursday.

  • 23 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Nazanin's 'panic attacks' in Iranian jail