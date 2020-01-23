Media player
Jean-Paul Gaultier's last fashion show
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier said goodbye to his 50-year runway career in Paris.
The show was filled with famous models including Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss and audience members were treated to a performance by Boy George.
23 Jan 2020
