Skating towards Tokyo 2020
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Skating towards Tokyo 2020

Sky Brown has set her sights on competing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, where she'd be Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jan 2020