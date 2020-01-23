PM must be brave over jailed Nazanin, says husband

Video

Boris Johnson must be "brave" to secure the release of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Iran, her husband has said.

Richard Ratcliffe, who will meet the prime minister later, said he wanted to hold Mr Johnson to a promise he made in 2017 to "leave no stone unturned" to bring his wife home.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained for almost four years over spying allegations she denies.

Mr Ratcliffe told BBC Breakfast the UK needed to be "much tougher" on the case, while also de-escalating tensions with Iran.