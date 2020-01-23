Video

Monty Python’s John Cleese has paid tribute to his co-star Terry Jones, who has died at the age of 77. He told the BBC’s entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson that Jones was “the most multi-talented of the Pythons”.

Cleese said: “He was a very, very good director and I think Life of Brian was his masterpiece.”

Cleese also told BBC Radio 5 Live he would remember Jones fondly as the character Mr Creosote from Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.

“I think it’s one of the funniest things we ever did, so I shall think of him exploding," he said.