Black women speak out about Meghan
Video

Prince Harry and Meghan: Black British women on Meghan

As Meghan and Harry start their new lives in Canada, do people think race is a factor in the way she is treated?

Last week actor Laurence Fox for sparked a row when he clashed with an audience member on Question time about the issue.

We took to the streets of South London to find out what black women had to say about how she is perceived by British people and the media.

Video produced by Miriam O'Donkor, Janay Boulos and Megan Fisher

  • 21 Jan 2020
