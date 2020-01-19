Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry 'cheapening' royals
Meghan Markle's father has accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "cheapening" the Royal Family by choosing to abandon their official roles.

Thomas Markle, who's been estranged from his daughter since her marriage, spoke to Alaska TV/Channel 5 after Harry and Meghan said they wanted to step down as senior royals.

  • 19 Jan 2020
