Thomas Markle: Meghan and Harry 'cheapening' royals
Meghan Markle's father has accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "cheapening" the Royal Family by choosing to abandon their official roles.
Thomas Markle, who's been estranged from his daughter since her marriage, spoke to Alaska TV/Channel 5 after Harry and Meghan said they wanted to step down as senior royals.
Read more: Harry and Meghan drop royal duties and HRH titles
19 Jan 2020
