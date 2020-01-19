Harry and Megan: 'They want to do something different'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harry and Meghan: 'They want to do something different'

The Sussexes will no longer receive public funds for royal duties as part of an agreement on their future role. The couple will also no longer use their HRH titles or represent the Queen formally as they break away from being senior royals.

BBC correspondent Daniela Relph explains what happens next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • 19 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Harry's emotional moment over Meghan's pregnancy