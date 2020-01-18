'You can quit': Cocaine farmers talk to UK user

Video

Lewis is a young occasional cocaine user from the Midlands in the UK.

The BBC set up a video chat between him and two Colombian men who harvest coca leaves and turn them into cocaine using ingredients such as petrol.

One farmer told Lewis: "I don't want to take it because I know what is in it."

The full Our World documentary, Colombia: The New Cocaine War, can be watched at various times this weekend on BBC World News.

