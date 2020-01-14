Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Brendan: Roof blown off as high winds hit Slough
Residents scrambled to see if anyone was under the tin roof, which flew off an apartment block and on to the high street in Slough when Storm Brendan hit the town.
Thames Valley Police said no-one was believed to be injured.
-
14 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window