PM on US-Iran tensions: 'Let's dial this down'

The prime minister has addressed ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in an interview with BBC Breakfast.

Boris Johnson said that "clearly Iran made a terrible mistake", but added that the "most important thing is tensions in the region calm down."

The Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, has called the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people an "unforgivable error".

The incident followed the killing of Gen Qasem Soleimani, Iran's second most powerful man, in a US drone strike in Iraq.

