Harry and Meghan: Breaking down the royal statement

Harry and Meghan: Breaking down the Queen's statement
The Queen has agreed to a "period of transition" in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wish to step down as senior Royals, will spend time in Canada and the UK.
Her Royal Highness issued a statement that said she was "entirely supportive" of Harry and Meghan's desire for a new life but "would have preferred" for them to keep their current roles.
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond takes a look at what the statement means.
Read more: Queen agrees Harry and Meghan 'transition period'
13 Jan 2020
