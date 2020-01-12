Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Views on Prince Harry and Meghan: 'You can't just be a royal then decide not to be'
The Queen has summoned senior royals to Sandringham, her estate in Norfolk, on Monday for face-to-face talks to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Last week they announced they would step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.
Members of the public visiting the Sandringham Estate on Sunday gave the BBC their views on Prince Harry and Meghan's decision.
-
12 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51082787/views-on-prince-harry-and-meghan-you-can-t-just-be-a-royal-then-decide-not-to-beRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window