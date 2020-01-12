'You can't just be a royal then decide not to be'
Views on Prince Harry and Meghan: 'You can't just be a royal then decide not to be'

The Queen has summoned senior royals to Sandringham, her estate in Norfolk, on Monday for face-to-face talks to discuss the future roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Last week they announced they would step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.

Members of the public visiting the Sandringham Estate on Sunday gave the BBC their views on Prince Harry and Meghan's decision.

