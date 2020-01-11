Harry Dunn suspect 'will 100% come back to UK'
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas 'will come back' says family spokesman

The US has criticised the UK's request to extradite an American accused of killing motorcyclist Harry Dunn, calling it "highly inappropriate".

Mr Dunn, 19, died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by suspect Anne Sacoolas, who then returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity.

The Home Office has submitted a request to extradite her to the UK.

Speaking to the BBC, a spokesman for the Dunn family, Radd Seiger, said she will "100% be coming back".

  • 11 Jan 2020
