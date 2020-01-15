Media player
Student rape reports: The battle to be believed
Three women who reported being violently sexually assaulted by fellow students – including one woman who says she was bitten and left with bruises – have told the BBC the perpetrators got away with it.
A number of UK universities say they are taking action to improve safety on campus but, as reports of sexual misconduct at universities rise, questions remain about how seriously the issue is being taken.
If you have been affected by sexual abuse or violence, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.
Video produced by Megan Fisher.
15 Jan 2020
