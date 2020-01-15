Student rape reports: The battle to be believed

Video

Three women who reported being violently sexually assaulted by fellow students – including one woman who says she was bitten and left with bruises – have told the BBC the perpetrators got away with it.

A number of UK universities say they are taking action to improve safety on campus but, as reports of sexual misconduct at universities rise, questions remain about how seriously the issue is being taken.

Video produced by Megan Fisher.