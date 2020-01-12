'How far we've come since the ban was lifted'

Media player
LGBT armed forces ban: 'How far we've come'
Two decades have passed since the government lifted a ban on gay people serving in the British armed forces.
While LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte says the forces are "now seen as some of the UK's most inclusive employers", that wasn't the case before 12 January 2000.
He's been hearing from three people who have had very different experiences of being LGBT in the military.
12 Jan 2020
