Nazanin's 'panic attacks' in Iranian jail

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's 'panic attacks' in Iranian jail
Richard Ratcliffe has voiced concerns that the fallout from US-Iran tensions is a taking toll on his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
He told the BBC that the British-Iranian had been treated for palpitations and panic attacks, while in prison in Tehran.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a charity worker from London, has been detained for more than three years over spying allegations she denies.
10 Jan 2020
