Five things Harry and Meghan did differently

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five times Harry and Meghan broke tradition
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will step back as senior royals and work to become financially independent.
The Royal Family are said to be "hurt" at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's announcement.
Here are some other times the couple opted to do things differently.
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window