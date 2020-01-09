UK 'committed' to stopping Iran get nuclear weapons
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK is "looking very hard at what should happen next" with regards to Iran.

He said the UK was "absolutely committed" to stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Mr Raab was speaking in Washington DC following talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

