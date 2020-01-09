Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab: UK 'committed' to stopping Iran get nuclear weapons
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK is "looking very hard at what should happen next" with regards to Iran.
He said the UK was "absolutely committed" to stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Mr Raab was speaking in Washington DC following talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
-
09 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51043656/dominic-raab-uk-committed-to-stopping-iran-get-nuclear-weaponsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window