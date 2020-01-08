'This crime has shocked everybody'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester's reaction to Sinaga rapes

Reynhard Sinaga was jailed fore life on Monday for offences including 136 rapes. Will his case change Manchester?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Jan 2020