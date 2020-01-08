'Manchester rapist won't change how we go out'

Video

People in Manchester have been speaking about their concerns following the conviction of "the most prolific rapist in British legal history".

Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them - filming the attacks.

He has been jailed for life for 159 sexual offences, including 136 rapes.

The BBC's Ben Hunte has been testing the mood in the city.