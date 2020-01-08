'Manchester rapist won't change how we go out'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reynhard Sinaga: How will Manchester rapist case change the city?
People in Manchester have been speaking about their concerns following the conviction of "the most prolific rapist in British legal history".
Reynhard Sinaga was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them - filming the attacks.
He has been jailed for life for 159 sexual offences, including 136 rapes.
The BBC's Ben Hunte has been testing the mood in the city.
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-51024174/reynhard-sinaga-how-will-manchester-rapist-case-change-the-cityRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window