Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Koko Camden: Flames battled at famous London music venue
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a large blaze at one of London's most famous music venues.
The London Fire Brigade says at one point a third of the roof of Koko in Camden, which is currently being refurbished, was alight.
No injuries have been reported.
Read more: Koko music venue engulfed in flames
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window