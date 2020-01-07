Media player
Reynhard Sinaga: Who is the Manchester rapist?
Reynhard Sinaga has been called "the most prolific rapist in British legal history" by the Crown Prosecution Service.
The 36-year-old Indonesian national was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes. He will "never be safe to be released", a judge said.
Sinaga was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them - filming the attacks.
The BBC's North of England correspondent Judith Moritz reports on the case.
Read more: The sexual predator who waited outside nightclubs
