Reynhard Sinaga has been called "the most prolific rapist in British legal history" by the Crown Prosecution Service.

The 36-year-old Indonesian national was convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes. He will "never be safe to be released", a judge said.

Sinaga was found guilty of luring 48 men from outside Manchester clubs to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them - filming the attacks.

The BBC's North of England correspondent Judith Moritz reports on the case.

