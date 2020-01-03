Media player
Ethical vegan 'extremely happy' with tribunal ruling
Ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" and so is protected in law, an employment tribunal has ruled for the first time.
Jordi Casamitjana, who brought the case, says he is "really really satisfied" with the judge's decision.
03 Jan 2020
