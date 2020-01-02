Church leader pays tribute to pastor who drowned
Video

A church leader has paid tribute to the London pastor who drowned with two of his children in a resort pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve.

Pastor Agu Irukwu, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, said that Gabriel Diya "died trying to save his children... that was the kind of man he was".

