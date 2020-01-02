'I knew it was something serious... a death cry'

Video

A British tourist has spoken about giving CPR to a family that drowned in a pool at a resort on the Costa del Sol.

Josias Fletchman said he first knew something was wrong when a Spanish woman ran into the hotel reception making a "death cry".

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort, nine, and his son Praise-Emmanuel, 16, drowned at the Club La Costa World resort on Christmas Eve.

