New Year: London welcomes 2020

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Year's Eve: London fireworks celebrate start of 2020
The UK has seen in the start of the new decade.
In London, some 12,000 fireworks lit up the capital's skyline, with 100,000 tickets being bought for the event.
Big Ben's chimes sounded the start of the display, despite them being silent this year while renovation work is completed.
Read more: Revellers across the UK usher in 2020
-
01 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window