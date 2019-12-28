Floella Benjamin on being made a Dame

Media player
Floella Benjamin on Dame Honour: ‘Absolutely incredible.’
Floella Benjamin has been made a Dame in the New Year Honours list.
The charity campaigner and former Play School presenter, who is also a Lib Dem peer, spoke to the BBC about her work and what the honour means to her.
28 Dec 2019
