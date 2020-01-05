The boy with very long hair
Video

Farouk James: The boy with very long hair

Farouk James is a seven-year-old boy from London who has become an Instagram sensation.

The boy is a model and famous because of his very long hair.

However, his mother receives criticism for allowing her son to grow his hair and is preparing a petition to stop secondary schools from making boys cut their hair.

Produced by: Liz Farrow

Filmed and edited by: Janay Boulos

