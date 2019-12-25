The Queen's Christmas message
The Queen's Christmas message 2019: In full

The Queen, in her annual speech, has said "small steps" and not giant leaps bring about the most lasting change.

She also acknowledged that 2019 had been "quite bumpy".

Her message comes after a year of intense political debate over Brexit, as well as a number of personal events affecting the Royal Family.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, left hospital on Tuesday after four nights for a "pre-existing condition".

