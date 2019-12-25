Video

The Royal Family have greeted hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

The 11am service was broadcast live to the hundreds of visitors who had gathered outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the first time.

Prince Philip, who was released from hospital on Tuesday, did not attend.

Prince Andrew kept a low profile and attended an earlier service.