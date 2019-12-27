'There was a gasp in the courtroom'

Video

The retiring president of the Supreme Court reflects on a momentous ruling, her career and "that" spider brooch.

Lady Hale was talking to our legal correspondent Clive Coleman about her career, and the day in September when the court ruled that the prime minister had unlawfully advised the Queen to suspend Parliament.

