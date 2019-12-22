Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Humphrey on Tesco prison card: 'I think I know who it was'
Tesco has suspended production at a factory in China following allegations forced prison labour was used to pack charity Christmas cards.
A six-year-old girl found a message in one of the cards asking whoever got it to message Peter Humphrey.
Peter Humphrey, a journalist who was formerly imprisoned in China, says he thinks he knows who was behind the message.
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-50885547/peter-humphrey-on-tesco-prison-card-i-think-i-know-who-it-wasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window