'Somebody had already written in it'

Tesco has suspended production at a factory in China following allegations forced prison labour was used to pack charity Christmas cards.

Six-year-old Florence Widdicombe, and her dad Ben, explained how she found a message from Shanghai prisoners hidden in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.

  • 22 Dec 2019
