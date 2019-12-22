Media player
Tesco Christmas card: 'Somebody had already written in it'
Tesco has suspended production at a factory in China following allegations forced prison labour was used to pack charity Christmas cards.
Six-year-old Florence Widdicombe, and her dad Ben, explained how she found a message from Shanghai prisoners hidden in a box of Tesco Christmas cards.
22 Dec 2019
