Harry Dunn mother: Suspect charge is 'a huge step'

Harry Dunn's mother has given her reaction after a US woman was charged with causing the death of her son by dangerous driving.

Charlotte Charles said: "We feel we've taken a huge step in the start of achieving the promise to Harry that we made."

Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.

