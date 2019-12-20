Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry Dunn mother: Suspect charge is 'a huge step'
Harry Dunn's mother has given her reaction after a US woman was charged with causing the death of her son by dangerous driving.
Charlotte Charles said: "We feel we've taken a huge step in the start of achieving the promise to Harry that we made."
Mr Dunn, 19, died in a road crash in Northamptonshire in August that led to suspect Anne Sacoolas leaving for the US under diplomatic immunity.
Read more: US woman to be charged over Harry Dunn crash death
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window