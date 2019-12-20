How a bird is measured after being trapped
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bird ringer David Ross takes the metrics of a redwing caught in a mist net

Experienced bird ringer David Ross examines a redwing, takes its weight and wing length and assesses its likely age.

By the shape of the tail and the colour of its plumage it is established that the bird examined in Surrey was born in 2019.

  • 20 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The robin is a very territorial bird