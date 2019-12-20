The robin is a very territorial bird

Media player
Robin trapped at Surrey reserve - for at least the second time
Trainee bird ringer Alex Bayley does a show-and-tell about a robin that the ringing group has trapped at its bird reserve in Surrey.
He explains that the robin, a member of the thrush family, is in its first year because it has a pointed tail.
A bird with a more rounded tail would be an adult.
20 Dec 2019
