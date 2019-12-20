'My EastEnders visit was a dream come true'

Video

Rose Brown was left unable to speak or walk following a hit-and-run incident aged 12.

But this year she was given a new digital voice, with a Cockney accent - because of her love of EastEnders.

Now she has been given the opportunity to visit the soap's set, which she describes as a "dream come true".

