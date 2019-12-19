Jodie Kidd: Press weight abuse fuelled my anxiety
Model and racing driver Jodie Kidd has told the BBC her anxiety in her teens was fuelled by claims in the press about her weight.

Kidd quit modelling as a 19-year-old, and is now hoping to raise awareness around mental health.

