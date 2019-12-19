Army racism: 'People called me Apu'

Video

The watchdog overseeing complaints in the Armed Forces has called on the Ministry of Defence to do more to tackle racism.

Nicola Williams, the independent Service Complaints Ombudsman, has also told the BBC that racist incidents in the military are occurring with "increasing and depressing frequency".

The ombudsman's comments follow a number of high profile cases in which soldiers have taken legal action against the Army over allegations or racism.

Former soldier Mark de Kretser spoke to the BBC's Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale about his personal experience of harassment.