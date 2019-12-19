Meet the nine-year-old drumming sensation

Video

Nine-year-old Nandi Bushell is already an online sensation.

She's jammed with Lenny Kravitz, and now her drumming features in one of this year's biggest Christmas adverts.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme's Shamaan Freeman-Powell has been to meet her.

