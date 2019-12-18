'Not everyone thinks I'm such a good thing'

Video

The UK's most senior judge, Lady Hale, has been looking back at criticisms she has faced during her career.

In a speech ahead of her retirement next month, the first woman to become president of the Supreme Court said she had been dubbed "the most ideological, politically-correct judge ever to have been appointed", "a hardline feminist", and a sign of a "moral vaccuum within the judiciary".

She said she would leave content if she had inspired a younger generation to believe in the ideals of justice, fairness and equality.

Lady Hale was most recently in the public eye when she ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

She will officially retire from her post when she turns 75 next month.