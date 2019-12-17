Media player
Ellie Goulding helps driver hit by Royal Mail truck
Ellie Goulding was travelling along the busy A40 when she witnessed a driver being 'T-boned' by a Royal Mail truck.
The singer and her driver got out to help the man who appears in the Volkswagen, who was not injured.
The Royal Mail says it is investigating the crash.
17 Dec 2019
