Ellie Goulding helps driver hit by Royal Mail truck

Ellie Goulding helps driver pushed by Royal Mail truck
Video

Ellie Goulding was travelling along the busy A40 when she witnessed a driver being 'T-boned' by a Royal Mail truck.

The singer and her driver got out to help the man who appears in the Volkswagen, who was not injured.

The Royal Mail says it is investigating the crash.

  • 17 Dec 2019
