Surviving Christmas with an addiction
The presenters of BBC Radio 5 Live’s Hooked podcast have spoken to their addiction counsellor about how to stay clean and sober during the festive season.
In the new episode, now available on BBC Sounds, Michael Rawlinson said an increase in social gatherings, office parties and family tensions can be a risk, "but at the same time Christmas is a wonderful time”.
Listen and subscribe to Hooked on BBC Sounds.
If you’ve been affected by this story, BBC Action Line has more information and support about addiction.
18 Dec 2019
