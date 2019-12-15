William and Kate talk family life and food
Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk family life and food

In a new BBC programme with Bake Off host Mary Berry, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke about their charity work, family life and competed against each other in a bake off.

The Duchess even revealed that Mary was the inspiration behind one of Prince Louis’ first words.

A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday at 8.30pm on BBC One.

  • 15 Dec 2019
