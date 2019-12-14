Media player
Strictly Come Dancing 2019 winners announced
Former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who was only drafted into Strictly Come Dancing as a last-minute replacement, has been voted this year's winner.
Kelvin and professional partner Oti Mabuse lifted this year's glitterball trophy on BBC One on Saturday.
14 Dec 2019
