Plaid Cymru: Wales is UK's 'forgotten nation'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has called for "economic justice" for people in Wales.

"Wales is one of the countries with the highest level of needs, yet we get the worst deal," Mr Price said.

  • 11 Dec 2019
